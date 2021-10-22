BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.39 million, a P/E ratio of -35.48, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $92,000.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

