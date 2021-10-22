BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

Shares of BJRI traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.94. 666,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,362. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $837.26 million, a P/E ratio of -36.28, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.77% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $20,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

