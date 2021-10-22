BlackRock Inc. Buys 88,855 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Turning Point Brands worth $45,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 270.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPB opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPB. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

