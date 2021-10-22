BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) PT Lowered to GBX 125

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 188.75 ($2.47).

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

