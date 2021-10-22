BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) PT Lowered to GBX 125

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 188.75 ($2.47).
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s
