Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) Plans €0.02 Dividend

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BGLF opened at GBX 0.81 ($0.01) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.78. Blackstone Loan Financing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.84 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.80 million and a P/E ratio of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 655.77 and a quick ratio of 655.75.

Get Blackstone Loan Financing alerts:

About Blackstone Loan Financing

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.