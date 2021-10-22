Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) Plans €0.02 Dividend

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON BGLF opened at GBX 0.81 ($0.01) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.78. Blackstone Loan Financing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.84 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.80 million and a P/E ratio of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 655.77 and a quick ratio of 655.75.
About Blackstone Loan Financing
