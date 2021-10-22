Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Trading Down 7.6%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s share price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 26,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 793,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

BLDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.38.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 32.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

