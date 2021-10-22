B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.84 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of BMRRY opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.24.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

