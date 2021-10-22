BMO Capital Markets Boosts Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Price Target to $7.00

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETTX stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $132.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $38,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 280,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 214,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

