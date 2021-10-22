BMO Capital Markets Increases Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$25.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s current price.

POU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.38.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$19.29 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$274.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.0099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,547 shares in the company, valued at C$273,267.06. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,475.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

