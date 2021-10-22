Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$117.60 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$37.96 and a one year high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

