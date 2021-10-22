Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 33.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

