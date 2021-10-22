BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Raised to $101.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.13.

Shares of BOKF opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average of $87.92. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $101.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,660 in the last three months. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

