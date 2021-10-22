Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.40.

NASDAQ BOLT opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $483.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $156,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

