Bora Chung Sells 8,855 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total value of $2,636,930.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Bora Chung sold 34,247 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.30, for a total value of $10,078,892.10.

On Monday, August 30th, Bora Chung sold 799 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total value of $227,651.08.

Shares of BILL opened at $303.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of -259.62 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.19 and a 1 year high of $309.63.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Bill.com by 341.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

