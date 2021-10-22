Boris Shnayder Sells 1,250 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Boris Shnayder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $642.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $611.96 and a 200-day moving average of $534.64. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.83 and a 52 week high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

