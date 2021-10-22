Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 328,580 shares.The stock last traded at $42.94 and had previously closed at $40.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -123.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $84,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,546 shares of company stock worth $1,458,629. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

