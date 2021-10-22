Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 328,580 shares.The stock last traded at $42.94 and had previously closed at $40.06.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -123.08 and a beta of 1.32.
In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $84,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,546 shares of company stock worth $1,458,629. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAY)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
