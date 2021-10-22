BP (LON:BP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BP from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HSBC cut BP to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 380.10 ($4.97).

LON BP opened at GBX 356.20 ($4.65) on Tuesday. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 317.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 310.84. The stock has a market cap of £71.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 105 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £371.70 ($485.63). In the last three months, insiders acquired 355 shares of company stock valued at $112,150.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

