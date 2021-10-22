Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.34. Approximately 34,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 87,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio is 58.46%.

About Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

