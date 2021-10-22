Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRLT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $12.63 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

