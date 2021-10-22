Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

