Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE EAT opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. Research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.