Brokerages Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.04. Alibaba Group reported earnings of $2.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $11.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. CLSA reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $176.68. 634,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,273,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.08. The company has a market cap of $480.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

