Brokerages Anticipate eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.90. eBay posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Cowen raised their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.05.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of eBay by 161.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after buying an additional 87,563 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in eBay by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 61.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in eBay by 63.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in eBay by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. eBay has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.