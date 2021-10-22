Brokerages Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Post Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will post $3.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27. Helen of Troy posted earnings per share of $3.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $12.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,153. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.87. 55,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.