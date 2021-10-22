Brokerages Anticipate Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.85 Million

Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to post $330.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $338.20 million and the lowest is $323.50 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $337.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 98,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $33.64 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $134,619.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $729,926 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

