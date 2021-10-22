Brokerages Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to announce $66.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $72.52 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $267.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.15 million to $278.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $397.59 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in MP Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 160.86 and a beta of 4.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

