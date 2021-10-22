Brokerages Anticipate Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will announce ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCKT. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,995,000 after acquiring an additional 413,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after acquiring an additional 296,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 241,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 189,020 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,701,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

