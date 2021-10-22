Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $822,135,000 after acquiring an additional 230,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,507,000 after acquiring an additional 499,812 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,725 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,537,000 after acquiring an additional 252,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,153 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ST opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

