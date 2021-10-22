Brokerages Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.90 Million

Brokerages expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report $191.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.30 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $225.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $776.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $764.90 million to $789.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $827.60 million, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $835.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

