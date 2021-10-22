Brokerages Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to post $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $0.87. The Carlyle Group posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $90,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $695,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $5,514,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,159,000 after purchasing an additional 296,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 46,813 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,516. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $54.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.