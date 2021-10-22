Brokerages Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to report sales of $5.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.88 billion and the lowest is $5.64 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $21.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.87 billion to $21.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.21 billion to $23.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,784,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,369,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $10,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 49.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 198,478 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.66. 377,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,417,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -822.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $27.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.