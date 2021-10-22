Brokerages Expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.14 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will report $206.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.94 million and the lowest is $205.34 million. CURO Group posted sales of $182.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $809.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $805.78 million to $812.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $978.31 million, with estimates ranging from $899.20 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CURO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $597,627.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,978.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,085. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the second quarter worth $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter valued at $148,000. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CURO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,065. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $772.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

