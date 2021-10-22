Brokerages Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to announce sales of $318.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.00 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $260.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.54 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.82. 83,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,890. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $172.25.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $253,058,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $70,239,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9,040.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after purchasing an additional 438,291 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2,104.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,870,000 after purchasing an additional 434,632 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,101,000 after purchasing an additional 406,942 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

