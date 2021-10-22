Brokerages Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce $56.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.20 million and the highest is $57.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $75.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $236.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.60 million to $237.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $225.90 million, with estimates ranging from $217.80 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

HONE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 59,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,748. The stock has a market cap of $791.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 158.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

