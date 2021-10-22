Brokerages Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.65. Iron Mountain reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,497 shares of company stock worth $1,532,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 906,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $49.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

