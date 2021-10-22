Brokerages Expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Pure Storage reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSTG. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Shares of PSTG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.46. 66,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,211. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $56,752,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Pure Storage by 52.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,688,000 after buying an additional 2,094,233 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $44,100,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Pure Storage by 299.6% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after buying an additional 1,791,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

