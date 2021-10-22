Brokerages Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,470,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,870,000 after buying an additional 103,162 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at $11,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 614.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 27.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 314,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,399,000 after acquiring an additional 67,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.99. 72,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,900. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $108.99 and a fifty-two week high of $185.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.88 and its 200 day moving average is $148.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

