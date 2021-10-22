Brokerages Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target at $2,468.44

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,468.44.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of BKNG traded down $16.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,394.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,233. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,332.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2,304.04. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,540.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.3% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

