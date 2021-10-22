Brokerages Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) PT at C$127.75

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$127.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIB.A. Raymond James set a C$129.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on CGI to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

CGI stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$115.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CGI has a 12-month low of C$80.29 and a 12-month high of C$116.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$110.88.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

