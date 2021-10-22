Brokerages Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target at $27.57

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on HARP shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 228,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12,816.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 211,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HARP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 235,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $209.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.89. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 394.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

