Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) PT at C$51.91

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

TOY traded down C$0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting C$42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,066. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$25.54 and a 12 month high of C$54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$480.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.14 million.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

