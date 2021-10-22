Brokerages Set The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Price Target at $17.19

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.19.

MAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. 98,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,712. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

