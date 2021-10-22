Brokers Issue Forecasts for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.65) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.67). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHVN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $136.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.25. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

