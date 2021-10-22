Brokers Issue Forecasts for H&R Block, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H&R Block in a report released on Sunday, October 17th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.93). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

HRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 27.41%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

