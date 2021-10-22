Brokers Offer Predictions for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.30.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $91.21 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

