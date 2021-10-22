Brokers Set Expectations for Hexcel Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hexcel in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Hexcel stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.96 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hexcel by 41.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hexcel by 16.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hexcel by 35.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

