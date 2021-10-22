Brokers Set Expectations for Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued on Sunday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

PAG opened at $110.30 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $110.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.11.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

