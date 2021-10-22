Brokers Set Expectations for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.09 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,421. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,119 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,527,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after buying an additional 974,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.