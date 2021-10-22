Brookline Capital Management Begins Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Novan stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative return on equity of 274.05% and a negative net margin of 759.49%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novan will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novan by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 187,854 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Novan by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Novan during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the first quarter valued at $2,849,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Novan during the first quarter valued at $121,000. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

