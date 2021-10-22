Brooks Automation, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Brooks Automation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $107.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $110.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $121,454,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,242,000 after purchasing an additional 963,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 1,420.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 951,755 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850 in the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

